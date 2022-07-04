Apexium Financial LP Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

Apexium Financial LP reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP owned about 0.78% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XRLV opened at $46.98 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $52.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.98.

