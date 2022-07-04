Wells Fargo & Company Trims Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Target Price to $33.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.75.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 88,324 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 240.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.