SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Holdings Decreased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.14% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $434,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,121,000 after buying an additional 93,959 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $44.68 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.27.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

