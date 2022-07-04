Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHB. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $59.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.35. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $83.16.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.