AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,645 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,336,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,470,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $63.06 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

