Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Continental Resources stock opened at $65.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.62. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.