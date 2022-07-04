Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Corning by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Corning by 3.0% in the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $31.91 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

