CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDK. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,653,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,443,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 436.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 476,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after acquiring an additional 387,569 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 588,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,632,000 after acquiring an additional 336,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1,208.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 282,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 261,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.84 on Monday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

CDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

