Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,272 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,638 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after purchasing an additional 53,972,730 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,558,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,520,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 516.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 383,105 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,839,000 after buying an additional 321,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,259,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $264,474,000 after buying an additional 308,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

AKAM opened at $92.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.05 and a 200 day moving average of $108.67. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.99 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $394,280.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,972.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $1,190,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,608 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

