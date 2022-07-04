Graypoint LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.3% in the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $114.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.31. The stock has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $110.93 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

