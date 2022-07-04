iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 29,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Finally, MTC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,387,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.87. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.