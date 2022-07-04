AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,989 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.24.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $206.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.20. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

