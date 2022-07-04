AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,132 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $547,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $96.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.39. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $92.78 and a one year high of $138.08.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.