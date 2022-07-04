Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

PEG opened at $64.67 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of -25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.05%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,166 shares of company stock worth $1,382,015 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

