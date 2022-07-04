SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 125.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $120.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.60. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.