AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,452,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 69,959 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 195,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 136,999 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,084,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $21.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $27.89.

