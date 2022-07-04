AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,873 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 828.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 190,941 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,678,000.

BATS:PAVE opened at $22.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

