Spire Wealth Management Has $230,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $412,732.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,609. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,699. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $102.06 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.96 and a 200-day moving average of $103.03.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Cowen increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.