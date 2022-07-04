Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of Zynex worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 97.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Zynex by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the third quarter worth $3,854,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. 28.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $8.07 on Monday. Zynex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $315.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Zynex had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

