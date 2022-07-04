Analyzing Wetouch Technology (WETH) & The Competition

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating) is one of 52 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Wetouch Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wetouch Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Wetouch Technology Competitors 399 1870 2080 42 2.40

As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 43.53%. Given Wetouch Technology’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wetouch Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.7% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology 27.55% N/A N/A Wetouch Technology Competitors 12.86% 17.26% 5.24%

Risk and Volatility

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology’s peers have a beta of 1.68, indicating that their average share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wetouch Technology and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology $40.79 million $17.39 million 1.83 Wetouch Technology Competitors $7.16 billion $1.51 billion 10.74

Wetouch Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology. Wetouch Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Wetouch Technology peers beat Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

