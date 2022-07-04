NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) vs. Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Head to Head Analysis

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

This table compares NovaGold Resources and Yamana Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -65.02% -24.43% Yamana Gold 8.21% 6.28% 3.87%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NovaGold Resources and Yamana Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Yamana Gold 0 2 6 0 2.75

Yamana Gold has a consensus price target of $7.10, indicating a potential upside of 49.16%. Given Yamana Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than NovaGold Resources.

Risk & Volatility

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Yamana Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NovaGold Resources and Yamana Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$40.54 million ($0.14) -34.93 Yamana Gold $1.82 billion 2.52 $147.50 million $0.15 31.73

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats NovaGold Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovaGold Resources (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in August 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.