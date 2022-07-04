Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth Jaffe Sells 11,948 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $196,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,035.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Seth Jaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $238,652.61.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $16.01 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,206 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 88,193 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $1,974,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,206 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 82,282 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,193.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 108,381 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,379 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

