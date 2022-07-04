Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Insider Nicole Kelsey Sells 94,033 Shares

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicole Kelsey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amyris alerts:

On Thursday, June 2nd, Nicole Kelsey sold 8,406 shares of Amyris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $19,670.04.

AMRS stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $617.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amyris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amyris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Amyris by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Amyris by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in Amyris by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.