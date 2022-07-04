Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) Insider Acquires A$200,000.00 in Stock

Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH – Get Rating) insider Philip (Felice) Montrone purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$200,000.00 ($138,888.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Desane Group Holdings Limited, engages in the property development and investment activities in Australia. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, Property Project Management and Resale, and Property Services segments. The company is involved in the development, management, and resale of commercial, industrial, and residential properties; leasing of properties; and provision of property and related services.

