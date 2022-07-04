James F. Oliviero III Sells 228,000 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 228,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $248,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,610,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,903.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CKPT opened at $1.05 on Monday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26,592.46% and a negative return on equity of 173.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 1,175,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 696,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 70,550 shares during the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

