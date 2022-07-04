908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CTO Sells $333,043.62 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 16,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $333,043.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 942,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,059,614.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MASS stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.37 million, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $39.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASS. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after buying an additional 727,729 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,482,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,210,000 after buying an additional 486,533 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 552,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after buying an additional 242,968 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 292,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 196,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

