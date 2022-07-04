Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) CEO David Michery Sells 350,000 Shares

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) CEO David Michery sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,411,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Michery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, David Michery sold 150,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $165,000.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, David Michery sold 750,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $757,500.00.

NASDAQ:MULN opened at $1.08 on Monday. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $359.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

