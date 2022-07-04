OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH) Insider Acquires A$431,670.40 in Stock

OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH – Get Rating) insider Ngee Low acquired 550,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.78 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of A$431,670.40 ($299,771.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This is an increase from OM’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. OM’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

OM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in mining, smelting, trading, and marketing manganese ores and ferroalloys. The company operates through Mining, Smelting, and Marketing and Trading segments. The company owns and operates Bootu Creek manganese ore mine located in the Northern territory of Australia.

