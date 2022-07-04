Insider Buying: NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Major Shareholder Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,166,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,846,208.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NN opened at $2.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. NextNav Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $15.32.

Get NextNav alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NN. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of NextNav from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,415,000. Oak Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,728,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextNav by 5,981.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 608,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 598,125 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,380,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NextNav by 1,607.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.