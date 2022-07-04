The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) President Edward C. Coppola Buys 60,000 Shares

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) President Edward C. Coppola acquired 60,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,716.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MAC opened at $8.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Macerich by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,622 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,483 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,435 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,809 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,183,000 after acquiring an additional 453,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

