Jack Nielsen Sells 11,038 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $574,417.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,732,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,252,153.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Jack Nielsen sold 3,533 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $184,422.60.

On Monday, June 27th, Jack Nielsen sold 86,209 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $4,514,765.33.

On Friday, June 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 11,528 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $600,147.68.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,573,428.78.

On Monday, April 18th, Jack Nielsen sold 4,195 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $218,727.30.

On Thursday, April 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 13,668 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $711,829.44.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Jack Nielsen sold 19,955 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $998,747.75.

On Thursday, April 7th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,266 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $264,616.50.

On Monday, April 4th, Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $51,350.00.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $52.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. The firm had revenue of $85.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRMY. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1,065.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

