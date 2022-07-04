RH (NYSE:RH) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.65 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.06. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $26.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RH. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.13.

Shares of RH opened at $220.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.27.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.28, for a total transaction of $139,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,510.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,573. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

