Citigroup Trims Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Target Price to $80.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.42.

MU opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 30.61%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

