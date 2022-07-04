Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several analysts have commented on BDSX shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Biodesix from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. Biodesix has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

Biodesix ( NASDAQ:BDSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biodesix will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biodesix news, Chairman John Patience bought 279,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.91. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 337,926 shares in the company, valued at $604,887.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Strobeck bought 558,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,146 shares of company stock worth $36,867. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biodesix by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Biodesix during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

