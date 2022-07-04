Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of RGA opened at $119.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.94. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $127.22.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

