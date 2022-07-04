Head to Head Analysis: Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) versus biote (NASDAQ:BTMD)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) and biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Charlie's alerts:

This table compares Charlie’s and biote’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $21.50 million 1.00 $4.81 million N/A N/A biote N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A

biote has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Charlie’s.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Charlie’s and biote, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A biote 0 0 3 0 3.00

biote has a consensus target price of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 156.41%. Given biote’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe biote is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and biote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s 101.75% 1,716.07% 309.82% biote N/A -107.48% 5.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.3% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Charlie’s has a beta of 4.85, indicating that its share price is 385% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Charlie’s beats biote on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charlie’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes nicotine-based vapor products in the United States and internationally. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

biote Company Profile (Get Rating)

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.