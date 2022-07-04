IFM Investors Pty Ltd Takes Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEKE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. UBS Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of BEKE opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of -61.89 and a beta of -1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $47.33.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About KE (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.