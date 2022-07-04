Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Sells $2,402,914.66 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Prabhakar Raghavan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,270.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,566.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

