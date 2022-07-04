Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk Sells 12,000 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total value of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,245,022.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00.

PANW opened at $508.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.54. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

