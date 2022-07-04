Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) versus Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Relay Therapeutics and Ocugen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relay Therapeutics 1 0 6 0 2.71 Ocugen 0 1 4 0 2.80

Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.64%. Ocugen has a consensus price target of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 222.31%. Given Ocugen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ocugen is more favorable than Relay Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relay Therapeutics -15,373.96% -38.47% -33.70% Ocugen N/A -61.54% -56.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.7% of Ocugen shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Ocugen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Ocugen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relay Therapeutics $3.03 million 648.73 -$363.87 million ($3.95) -4.58 Ocugen $42.62 million 12.25 -$58.37 million ($0.34) -7.12

Ocugen has higher revenue and earnings than Relay Therapeutics. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Relay Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 4.43, meaning that its share price is 343% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ocugen beats Relay Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relay Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Ocugen (Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD. Ocugen, Inc. has a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing; and Bharat Biotech for the commercialization of COVAXIN in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

