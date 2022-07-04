Alliance Global Partners Lowers Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) to Neutral

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.43. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
