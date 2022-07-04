Alliance Global Partners Lowers Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) to Neutral

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.43. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,343,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 88,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

