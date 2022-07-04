AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 136.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,225,350,000 after buying an additional 741,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Leidos by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,404,000 after buying an additional 211,254 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,007,000 after buying an additional 244,389 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Leidos by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,637,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,468,000 after buying an additional 106,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,733,000 after buying an additional 189,396 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LDOS stock opened at $102.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average of $99.05.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Barclays lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.71.

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,700.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,441. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

