CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $732,770,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CSX by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,627,000 after buying an additional 2,602,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CSX by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,655,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,831,000 after buying an additional 1,926,726 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.34 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on CSX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

