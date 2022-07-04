AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGOV. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Shares of IGOV opened at $41.20 on Monday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $53.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

