Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.80.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $813.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. Perion Network has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $33.09.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,307,000 after buying an additional 286,940 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after buying an additional 50,935 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,045,000 after buying an additional 58,157 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 861.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,201,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after buying an additional 1,076,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perion Network by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 328,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

