Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.80.
NASDAQ PERI opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $813.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. Perion Network has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $33.09.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,307,000 after buying an additional 286,940 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after buying an additional 50,935 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,045,000 after buying an additional 58,157 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 861.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,201,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after buying an additional 1,076,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perion Network by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 328,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.
About Perion Network (Get Rating)
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
