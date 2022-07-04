Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.67.

ERIC stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 106,676 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $2,587,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

