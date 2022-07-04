CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CPI Card Group stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69. CPI Card Group has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.42 million for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

