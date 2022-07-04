Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $707.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $595.40 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $629.20 and a 200-day moving average of $640.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.05, for a total transaction of $3,167,533.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,922 shares in the company, valued at $330,827,916.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,148,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,457,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,839,023,000 after purchasing an additional 201,815 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after acquiring an additional 325,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after acquiring an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

