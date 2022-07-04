Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
MARK opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. Remark has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $6.70.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 163.16%.
Remark Company Profile (Get Rating)
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Remark (MARK)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.