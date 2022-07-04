AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,431 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,933,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,329,000 after acquiring an additional 144,561 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,921,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,815,000 after acquiring an additional 24,286 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,166,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $37.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.55.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.